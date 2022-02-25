HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBP. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 196,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $22.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

