Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

