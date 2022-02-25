DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $99.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.59.

DD stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

