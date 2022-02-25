Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUBY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

RUBY stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

