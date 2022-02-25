Innovate (NYSE:VATE) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Financial Analysis

Innovate (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Innovate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Innovate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innovate and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.57%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Innovate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovate and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate $1.01 billion 0.27 -$92.00 million ($3.02) -1.15 Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovate.

Profitability

This table compares Innovate and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate -21.42% -19.94% -1.38% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Innovate on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovate (Get Rating)

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

