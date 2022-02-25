The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $398,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,853,000 after buying an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 290,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.