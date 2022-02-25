TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Critical Survey

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TransGlobe Energy and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76% Viking Energy Group -190.91% N/A -54.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 2.21 -$77.40 million $0.43 8.16 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 1.86 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

Viking Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -2.61, suggesting that its share price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Viking Energy Group (Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

