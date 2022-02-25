Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells 31,765 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.56.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.93.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.