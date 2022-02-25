The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DermTech were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMTK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DermTech by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $76.46.

A number of analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

