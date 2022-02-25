Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,542,445.33 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,542,445.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.