The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,887 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

HONE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

