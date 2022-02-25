The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPB. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TPB opened at $33.89 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

About Turning Point Brands (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.