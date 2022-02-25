The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $382,000 Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ebix were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $933.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

