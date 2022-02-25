Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CELH stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.50 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

