Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 174.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 123,906 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at $1,659,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.08 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $706.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.