Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Caleres were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Caleres by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $812.46 million, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

