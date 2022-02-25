The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,319 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

