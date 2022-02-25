Piper Sandler Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $140.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

