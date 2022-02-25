TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.00% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.63. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

