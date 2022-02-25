Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $24.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

AU opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

