Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $24.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.
AU opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
