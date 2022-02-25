Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $66.96 million. HealthStream posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $271.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $272.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $614.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.