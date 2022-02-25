Credit Suisse AG Has $746,000 Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLBK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

CLBK opened at $21.17 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

