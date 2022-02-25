German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

GABC opened at $38.77 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 8,106 shares of company stock worth $299,718 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

