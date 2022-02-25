Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,225 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 257,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,331 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

