Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,708 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.