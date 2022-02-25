Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,161 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Groupon by 102,114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Groupon by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $684.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

