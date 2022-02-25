Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,030,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

