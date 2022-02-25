Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,186 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 150.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 317,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 114,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 325.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

