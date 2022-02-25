Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,648,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 189.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 2,187,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.89 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

