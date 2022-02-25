315,167 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $455,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.18 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

