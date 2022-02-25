Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $488.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

