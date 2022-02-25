Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 25,537 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE CVI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.