Mizuho Trims Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price to $26.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Livent will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3,501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

