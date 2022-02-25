Mizuho Trims Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price to $26.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.
LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.
NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3,501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
