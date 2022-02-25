Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.50 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 2,075.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 724,794 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Meritor by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 120,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

