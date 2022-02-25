Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 22,398 BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 105,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,955,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

BKLC opened at $80.04 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58.

