Critical Analysis: Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) vs. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Jumia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.49 N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 5.13 -$183.83 million N/A N/A

Lulus Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -119.96% -42.29% -31.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lulus Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Jumia Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus price target of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 84.67%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.91%. Given Lulus Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lulus Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Lulus Fashion Lounge beats Jumia Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.