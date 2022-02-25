Contrasting Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics $5.48 million 101.53 -$41.79 million N/A N/A Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($6.62) -3.09

Silence Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silence Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Silence Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 432.54%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.64, indicating a potential upside of 137.72%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Silence Therapeutics is more favorable than Relmada Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Relmada Therapeutics N/A -122.46% -105.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics beats Relmada Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. It designs short interfering RNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company is developing various product candidates, including SLN360, which is Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. It has a collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering RNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

