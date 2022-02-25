Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $37.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

