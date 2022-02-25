Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $6,295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

