Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Audacy worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $27,094,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth about $2,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth about $3,532,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Audacy during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Audacy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

AUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

