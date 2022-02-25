Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 46,635 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 156.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 18.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 775,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 42.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTI stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

