Citigroup Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 187,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.39 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCBG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

