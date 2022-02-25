PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $8,446,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 190,006 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $4,392,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 136,100 shares of company stock worth $613,452 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

MYPS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

