Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,081 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 80.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 112,588.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $50,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $278,254.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,204 shares of company stock worth $523,910. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLXS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

