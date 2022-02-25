Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $25,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

ERAS opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. Erasca Inc has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Erasca Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

