Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Finance Of America Companies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $410,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15.

FOA opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

