Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 37.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

MCFT opened at $27.86 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

