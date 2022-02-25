Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

