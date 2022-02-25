Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,658,451.04 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:K opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

