Rajbinder Bob Singh Sells 75,000 Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total transaction of C$2,171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,124,646.25.

Great Bear Resources stock opened at C$28.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

